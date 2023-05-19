Cannes 2023: From Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood Celebrities who upped glam at film festival

This time at the Cannes film festival 2023 at the French Riviera in Paris, here's a glance at some of the best looks from Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela and many more.

Cannes is a festival renowned for its celebration of cinema and arts. This time, Cannes 2023 was a mix of Bollywood stars making their debut on the red carpet. From Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela, here are some beautiful red-carpet looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular on the coveted Cannes international film festival red carpet, looked captivating in a cape dress by Valentino filled with emerald green sequins on her first day out on the French Riviera.

Mrunal Thakur looked like a sight-to-behold in a silver embellished and sequin work saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her Cannes 2023 debut.

Sara Ali Khan amplified the fashion quotient with a splash of poise and oomph in a long black-coloured strapless gown outfit with heart shape bustier and golden hearts detailing work on it.

Esha Gupta looked like an enchanting and spectacular vision in white by donning a custom-made Nicolas Jebran Couture. She wore a high-slit, satin gown that softly ruched from the waist down.

