Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: From Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood Celebrities who upped glam at film festival

    First Published May 19, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    This time at the Cannes film festival 2023 at the French Riviera in Paris, here's a glance at some of the best looks from Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela and many more.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Cannes is a festival renowned for its celebration of cinema and arts. This time, Cannes 2023 was a mix of Bollywood stars making their debut on the red carpet. From Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela, here are some beautiful red-carpet looks.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular on the coveted Cannes international film festival red carpet, looked captivating in a cape dress by Valentino filled with emerald green sequins on her first day out on the French Riviera.

    article_image3

    Image: Mrunal Thakur / Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur looked like a sight-to-behold in a silver embellished and sequin work saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her Cannes 2023 debut.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    Sara Ali Khan amplified the fashion quotient with a splash of poise and oomph in a long black-coloured strapless gown outfit with heart shape bustier and golden hearts detailing work on it.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    Esha Gupta looked like an enchanting and spectacular vision in white by donning a custom-made Nicolas Jebran Couture. She wore a high-slit, satin gown that softly ruched from the waist down.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    Urvashi Rautela captured the attention of audiences and people dressed in a blue and white off-shoulder princess gown, but what caught the attention of fans was her electric blue-coloured lipstick to enhance the outfit.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise MSW

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles in giant silver hood, check pictures ADC

    Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles in giant silver hood at event, see pictures

    Fast X: Witness blend of action-music in 'Angel Pt. 1' featuring BTS star Jimin vma

    Fast X: Witness blend of action-music in 'Angel Pt. 1' featuring BTS star Jimin

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects grace and elegance ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects 'grace and elegance”

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic song Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala train arson case Senior IPS officer P Vijayan suspended in connection with information leak gcw

    Kerala train arson case: Senior IPS officer suspended in connection with information leak

    Oils Beer and Supplements: 7 things to prevent rough and dry hair ARB

    Oils, Beer and Supplements: 7 things to prevent rough and dry hair

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise MSW

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise

    Daily Horoscope for May 19 2023 Gemini Sagittarius Aquarius Virgo Cancer Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 19, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for May 19 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon