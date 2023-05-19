Cannes 2023: From Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela: Bollywood Celebrities who upped glam at film festival
This time at the Cannes film festival 2023 at the French Riviera in Paris, here's a glance at some of the best looks from Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela and many more.
Image: Getty Images
Cannes is a festival renowned for its celebration of cinema and arts. This time, Cannes 2023 was a mix of Bollywood stars making their debut on the red carpet. From Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai to Urvashi Rautela, here are some beautiful red-carpet looks.
Image: Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular on the coveted Cannes international film festival red carpet, looked captivating in a cape dress by Valentino filled with emerald green sequins on her first day out on the French Riviera.
Image: Mrunal Thakur / Instagram
Mrunal Thakur looked like a sight-to-behold in a silver embellished and sequin work saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock for her Cannes 2023 debut.
Image: Getty Images
Sara Ali Khan amplified the fashion quotient with a splash of poise and oomph in a long black-coloured strapless gown outfit with heart shape bustier and golden hearts detailing work on it.
Image: Getty Images
Esha Gupta looked like an enchanting and spectacular vision in white by donning a custom-made Nicolas Jebran Couture. She wore a high-slit, satin gown that softly ruched from the waist down.
Image: Getty Images
Urvashi Rautela captured the attention of audiences and people dressed in a blue and white off-shoulder princess gown, but what caught the attention of fans was her electric blue-coloured lipstick to enhance the outfit.