Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos)

    First Published May 27, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma has finally made her red carpet-debut at Cannes. The actress looked stunning as she laughed and posed for photos with Eva Longoria, Andir Macdowell, and Renata Notni.
     

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    The Cannes moment that all Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's fans have been waiting for is finally here! The actress made her Cannes 2023 debut as she walked the red carpet like a pro. 
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Anushka Sharma was spotted on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Renata Notni. The actress looked stunning in an ivory gown.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Anushka entered the renowned event in an embroidered off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful 3D flowers custom-crafted by Richard Quinn. 

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Anushka made a gorgeous appearance in a sheath gown with a floral-patterned ruffled bodice. Anushka chose an updo hairdo and kept her makeup and accessories simple to allow the gown to take centre stage. 

    article_image5

    Anushka arrived at Cannes on the second-to-last day of the festival alongside other L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    They walked the red carpet together to attend the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by legendary filmmaker Ken Loach, who has twice received the coveted Palme d'Or award. Anushka Sharma and Andie MacDowell pose for the camera.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    (L-R) Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Anushka Sharma and Renata Notni attend the "The Old Oak" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2023, in Cannes, France. 

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Actress Anushka Sharma finished her look with her usual sleek bun and minimal Chopard diamond jewellery.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Anushka Sharma attends the L'Oreal - Light on Women Award at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. 

