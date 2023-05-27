Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos)

Anushka Sharma has finally made her red carpet-debut at Cannes. The actress looked stunning as she laughed and posed for photos with Eva Longoria, Andir Macdowell, and Renata Notni.



The Cannes moment that all Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's fans have been waiting for is finally here! The actress made her Cannes 2023 debut as she walked the red carpet like a pro.



Anushka Sharma was spotted on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Renata Notni. The actress looked stunning in an ivory gown.

Anushka entered the renowned event in an embroidered off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful 3D flowers custom-crafted by Richard Quinn.

Anushka made a gorgeous appearance in a sheath gown with a floral-patterned ruffled bodice. Anushka chose an updo hairdo and kept her makeup and accessories simple to allow the gown to take centre stage.

Anushka arrived at Cannes on the second-to-last day of the festival alongside other L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

They walked the red carpet together to attend the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by legendary filmmaker Ken Loach, who has twice received the coveted Palme d'Or award. Anushka Sharma and Andie MacDowell pose for the camera.

(L-R) Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Anushka Sharma and Renata Notni attend the "The Old Oak" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2023, in Cannes, France.

Actress Anushka Sharma finished her look with her usual sleek bun and minimal Chopard diamond jewellery.

