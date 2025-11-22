Vilayath Buddha Movie Review: Is Prithviraj’s Drama Worth the Hype? Read On
Let's check out the full review of the movie 'Vilaayath Budha,' directed by Jayan Nambiar and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, based on G.R. Indugopan's novel.
15
Image Credit : Urvassi Theatres
Vilaayath Budha Movie Review
Running for three hours, 'Vilaayath Budha' keeps you hooked with its strong content. A dream project of the late director Sachy, it's a textbook example of visual realism.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Vilaayath Budha Review
Based on G.R. Indugopan's novel, this film is an intense drama. It explores the conflict between humans and nature, mixed with themes of power and revenge in Marayoor.
35
Image Credit : Magic Frames Music/ Youtube
What are the plus points of Vilaayath Budha?
Director Jayan Nambiar creates a great visual language. The film's pace is thrilling, especially in the second half. Nature itself becomes a character in this visual treat.
45
Image Credit : Youtube
Vilaayath Budha Review
Jakes Bejoy's music and the grounded fight scenes add to the film's intensity. Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers one of his most realistic and rustic performances to date.
55
Image Credit : X
How is the movie Vilaayath Budha?
Shammy Thilakan steals the show as 'Thoovella Bhaskaran.' The film is a quality audio-visual experience that's worth the ticket price, offering a rare cinematic journey.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos