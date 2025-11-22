Travis Scott's Mumbai concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse saw mass thefts, with fans reporting stolen mobile phones and gold chains. Mumbai police state the total value of the stolen goods is over Rs 18 lakhs and an investigation is underway.

America's Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott's Mumbai concert turned into a hub for robbers after fans reported theft of their valuable assets, such as jewellery and mobile phones worth at least Rs 18 lakhs, as per the Mumbai police.

Thousands of fans gathered to enjoy the US rapper, singer, and songwriter's high-energy performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. While attendees were seen dancing to Scott's popular hits, a group of thieves seemed to have taken advantage of the crowded venue to carry out the loot.

According to data available so far, 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains were stolen, totalling over Rs 18 lakhs.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, a number of concert-goers approached the nearby Tardeo police station to report the theft. A case has been registered against an unknown person under Sections 303(2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage installed at the concert entrance to identify the culprits. Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen items and apprehend those responsible.

Travis Scott's India Tour

Earlier in November, Travis performed in Delhi as a part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour. The India leg of the tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. (ANI)