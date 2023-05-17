Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos)

    First Published May 17, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and many other celebrities were spotted at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event.
     

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were recently spotted in Venice. Their attendance at the Bvlagri event was strictly business. Bvlgari is a Greek-Italian high fashion firm. 

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    A-listers like Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway were also spotted entering the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale on Tuesday night.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Euphoria star Zendaya wore a body-hugging black velvet dress that was nipped at the waist and flared out into a dramatic fishtail, and she looked stunning. She wore her dark locks sleek back into a bun and accessorised with a diamond snake necklace. 

     

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Anne Hathaway donned a beautiful gold and silver gown with a perilously high thigh slit. She paired that with metallic silver platform heels and accessorised with a pink stone necklace.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka showed up to the party donning a scarlet skirt co-ord with a bejewelled flower decoration in the middle. She added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.
     

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    The Citadel star wore a full-sleeved, off-the-shoulder shirt with a sari-like skirt. A bold brooch was affixed to the waist of the pleats, which revealed a flash of bright pink. She wore a multi-gemstone encrusted necklace in Bvlgari's honour.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details vma

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC anr

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India China Major General level talks Disengagement in Ladakh Depsang Demchok tops discussion gcw

    India-China Major General level talks: Disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang, Demchok tops discussion

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos)

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga RBA

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga

    Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS)

    Do you have high cholesterol? Add these foods to lower your LDL cholesterol levels RBA

    Do you have high cholesterol? Add these foods to lower your LDL cholesterol levels

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon