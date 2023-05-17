Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos)
Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and many other celebrities were spotted at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event.
Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were recently spotted in Venice. Their attendance at the Bvlagri event was strictly business. Bvlgari is a Greek-Italian high fashion firm.
Euphoria star Zendaya wore a body-hugging black velvet dress that was nipped at the waist and flared out into a dramatic fishtail, and she looked stunning. She wore her dark locks sleek back into a bun and accessorised with a diamond snake necklace.
Anne Hathaway donned a beautiful gold and silver gown with a perilously high thigh slit. She paired that with metallic silver platform heels and accessorised with a pink stone necklace.
Priyanka showed up to the party donning a scarlet skirt co-ord with a bejewelled flower decoration in the middle. She added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.
The Citadel star wore a full-sleeved, off-the-shoulder shirt with a sari-like skirt. A bold brooch was affixed to the waist of the pleats, which revealed a flash of bright pink. She wore a multi-gemstone encrusted necklace in Bvlgari's honour.