Buckingham Palace: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not allowed at Platinum Party? Read this

Buckingham Palace has reportedly turned down Kim Kardashian's request to join the Platinum Jubilee formal party, despite the reality star flying to London with fiancé Pete Davidson for the festivities.

Kim Kardashian may be the 'Queen of Celebrities', but her hopes of attending the UK's official Platinum Jubilee festivities have been crushed. According to a source, Kim is attempting to obtain tickets through other ways, and has even stated that she doesn't mind if the tickets aren't "VIP."

The event will feature performances by Queen, Diana Ross, and Nile Rodgers and visits by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham. A public ballot was used to distribute 10,000 tickets, with 7,500 going to key workers, military personnel, volunteers, and charity.

Representatives for the 41-year-old actress, who arrived in the UK this week with her fiancé Pete Davidson, 28, begged for tickets. The Palace, as well as publicists at the BBC, which will broadcast the programme, turned down the American pair. Kim is so keen to go that a source told the Daily Mail she is looking for tickets through alternative channels — and has even stated that she doesn't mind if the tickets aren't 'VIP.'

'Kim seldom gets turned down for any event, so this has been shocking, especially given her few visits to the UK,' they added. Kim and Pete are huge fans of the Royal Family and were thrilled to be invited to this unique event.' It's unclear whether the couple's journey to London was just for the Jubilee celebrations

When Dailymail.com tried to contact Kim's representatives, they declined to comment. The reality TV actress and her comic lover, on the other hand, walked hand-in-hand around Dover Street Market before entering Comme des Garçons Jewellery.

