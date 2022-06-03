Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buckingham Palace: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not allowed at Platinum Party? Read this

    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Buckingham Palace has reportedly turned down Kim Kardashian's request to join the Platinum Jubilee formal party, despite the reality star flying to London with fiancé Pete Davidson for the festivities.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian may be the 'Queen of Celebrities', but her hopes of attending the UK's official Platinum Jubilee festivities have been crushed. According to a source, Kim is attempting to obtain tickets through other ways, and has even stated that she doesn't mind if the tickets aren't "VIP."

    Image: Getty Images

    The event will feature performances by Queen, Diana Ross, and Nile Rodgers and visits by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham. A public ballot was used to distribute 10,000 tickets, with 7,500 going to key workers, military personnel, volunteers, and charity.

    Image: Getty Images

    Despite Kim Kardashian's best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

    Image: Getty Images

    Representatives for the 41-year-old actress, who arrived in the UK this week with her fiancé Pete Davidson, 28, begged for tickets. The Palace, as well as publicists at the BBC, which will broadcast the programme, turned down the American pair. Kim is so keen to go that a source told the Daily Mail she is looking for tickets through alternative channels — and has even stated that she doesn't mind if the tickets aren't 'VIP.'

    Image: Getty Images

    'Kim seldom gets turned down for any event, so this has been shocking, especially given her few visits to the UK,' they added. Kim and Pete are huge fans of the Royal Family and were thrilled to be invited to this unique event.' It's unclear whether the couple's journey to London was just for the Jubilee celebrations

    Image: Getty Images

    When Dailymail.com tried to contact Kim's representatives, they declined to comment. The reality TV actress and her comic lover, on the other hand, walked hand-in-hand around Dover Street Market before entering Comme des Garçons Jewellery. Also Read: What is Aishwarya Rai wearing? Actress gets trolled, failed to impress netizens (Pictures)

    Image: Getty Images

    Kim wore clingy metallic gold leggings and stilettos with a cream Balenciaga zip-up hoodie to show off her incredible curves and famed derriere. Following their arrival in the UK, the pair had a low-key date night at the River Café in London. Also Read: (Video) Ritesh Deshmukh embarrassed Salman Khan in public; Tiger star looked upset

