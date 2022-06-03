What is Aishwarya Rai wearing? Actress gets trolled, failed to impress netizens (Pictures)

Trolled for her dressing sense: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'What's Wrong With Her Fashion, Please Change Your Stylist,' says a netizen.

There is no doubting that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is maturing like a good wine. The Taal actress has proven time and time again that age is just a number to her, as she can still make men weak in the knees in her 40s.

In the industry, Aishwarya is also recognised for her immaculate fashion sense. However, the actress is occasionally mocked when she fails to wow admirers with her sense of style. She was recently seen at an event wearing a white dress with flowers on it.



Aish attended the event and received a warm welcome on stage in a viral video. Her hair was left open, and she wore a white dress. Her appearance did not excite admirers, who mocked her for her clothing and red lipstick.

However, immediately after the video went viral, a troll mocked the actress, saying she needed to modify her style. "What's wrong with her clothes, please replace your stylist," one enraged person said. "Can Ash please quit wearing red lipstick?" said another troll.



Previously, the Devdas actress was mocked for her appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. She was dressed in a shimmering gold dress with a black coat. Many users chastised her for wearing a black coat, claiming that she 'badly needs a style'. Also Read: Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur