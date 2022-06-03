(Video) Ritesh Deshmukh embarrassed Salman Khan in public; Tiger star looked upset

Here's why Salman Khan ignores Riteish Deshmukh on stage after getting upset with him. All of this occurred at the IIFA 2022 news conference in Abu Dhabi.

The much-anticipated IIFA Awards 2022 are now taking place in Abu Dhabi. Several prominent industry figures have flown to Dubai for the award ceremony, which will take place on June 2–4. Viral Bhayani, a Bollywood photographer, recently uploaded a video from a press conference where Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are seen joking about. Maniesh Paul, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and other celebrities attended the press conference. (Video)



The video displays Ritesh praising Maniesh as a host. He was heard saying, “Maniesh, I just want to say that you are the best things that has happened to hosting. Period.” However, Salman Khan was not okay hearing this and got ‘upset’ that Riteish did not praise his hosting skills.



Salman, who was also on stage at the time, then shouted something that could not be heard. Salman appeared to be irritated with Riteish during the press conference after praising Maniesh's hosting abilities.



Deshmukh approached Salman and apologised. The same video has gone popular on social media, with internet users hailing Salman as the finest host.



The IIFA Awards 2022 will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which is the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment arena.

Salman Khan's 20-year relationship with IIFA will be honoured at this year's ceremony. The gala will feature performances by Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.