BTS star J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok got emotional after watching this

J-Hope started crying on camera after receiving this message from his parents, watch this emotional video



A few days ago, on February 18, BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok celebrated his 28th birthday. The day was also called “J-Hope Day” by his and BTS fans. Dance leader and rapper of BTS, turns 28 this year, and ARMY went all out to celebrate this day.



The star shared pictures of gifts given by his fellow band members. He was happy with all the love, support, and gifts that he received from his fans, but the best moment happened in 2014 when he got a video from his parents. Also Read: BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures)

Back in 2014, it was a working birthday for J-Hope when between their work they started a video on the projector, with the other BTS members Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V were the first wishing him a happy birthday.

After which, his parents came up on the screen, with his father first saying, “Son, it’s your father. You’re doing well, right? I’m sorry I can’t say a proper ‘Happy Birthday’ on your 21st birthday. Your mom and I are thankful to have a son like you. Happy birthday again to our lovely son. Your second mini-album, seeing that you’ve worked hard on it, I’ll be praying for good results. Also, over everything else, I hope you are in good health. Don’t forget that if you stay healthy, anything can be done. I wish you do well in the future. Once again, happy birthday, my son. My son, I love you. J-Hope, all the best. BTS, all the best.” Also Read: BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out