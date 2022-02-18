BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures)

J-Hope posted photos of first birthday gifts from Jin, a limited edition toilet brush, making ARMY wonder

BTS' star J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's birthday is officially called “J-Hope Day.” Dance leader and rapper of BTS, turns 28 this year, and ARMY went all out to celebrate this day. J-Hope also shared pictures of gifts by given by his fellow band members. First, he shared a limited edition toilet brush that he got from the eldest group member.



Jin's gift had caught BTS fans’ attention. Yes, Hobi shared a pic of a gold-plated resin toilet brush. The rapper posted this unique birthday gift on Instagram Story saying, “A gift that shines as brightly as his face. I won’t have to worry about cleaning the toilet now.”



Hobi also shared a box of strawberries and goodies that he received from his hyung. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hoseok wrote, “I love you Jin.”



In the following story, Hobi shared a picture of a fancy cake from Jin. The cake came with embellishments and the number 29, denoting his age. J-Hope commended, “Faster than anybody else, differently than others.”



A fan sharing a photo of the toilet brush holder along with its price wrote, "Is Hobi and Seokjin testing out his gift in the toilet?" The cost of the product is USD 2200 ( ₹1,65,231). Also Read: BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out