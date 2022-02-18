  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    J-Hope posted photos of first birthday gifts from Jin, a limited edition toilet brush, making ARMY wonder 

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    BTS' star J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's birthday is officially called “J-Hope Day.” Dance leader and rapper of BTS, turns 28 this year, and ARMY went all out to celebrate this day. J-Hope also shared pictures of gifts by given by his fellow band members. First, he shared a limited edition toilet brush that he got from the eldest group member. 
     

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    Jin's gift had caught BTS fans’ attention. Yes, Hobi shared a pic of a gold-plated resin toilet brush. The rapper posted this unique birthday gift on Instagram Story saying, “A gift that shines as brightly as his face. I won’t have to worry about cleaning the toilet now.”
     

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    Hobi also shared a box of strawberries and goodies that he received from his hyung. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hoseok wrote, “I love you Jin.” 
     

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    In the following story, Hobi shared a picture of a fancy cake from Jin. The cake came with embellishments and the number 29, denoting his age. J-Hope commended, “Faster than anybody else, differently than others.”
     

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    A fan sharing a photo of the toilet brush holder along with its price wrote, "Is Hobi and Seokjin testing out his gift in the toilet?" The cost of the product is USD 2200 ( ₹1,65,231). Also Read: BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

    BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok gets gold-plated toilet brush on his birthday and more (Pictures) RCB

    J-Hope is the third oldest member of the group after Jin and Suga. On February 18, 1994, he was born in South Korea's Gwangju. On June 13, 2013, J-Hope joined BTS after giving some amazing hits. He is the wealthiest member among all the BTS members. J-Hope’s net worth is roughly anything around $26 million. ALSO READ: From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bachchhan Paandey Jacqueline Fernandez first look as Sophie is out RCB

    Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a Happy Hobi Day RCB

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a ‘Happy Hobi Day’

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    Bestseller review: Shruti Haasan steals the show, Mithun Chakraborty brings his comic best to the table DRB

    Bestseller review: Shruti Haasan steals the show, Mithun Chakraborty brings his comic best to the table

    Exclusive Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa talks about working with Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan drb

    Exclusive: Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa talks about working with Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam, Shivpal seen campaigning together after 5 years

    Bachchhan Paandey Jacqueline Fernandez first look as Sophie is out RCB

    Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a Happy Hobi Day RCB

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a ‘Happy Hobi Day’

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjab CM to PM Modi Impartial enquiry needed into Kumar Vishwas allegations gcw

    Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon