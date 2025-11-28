Srinagar artisan Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi is reviving Kashmir's Pashmina weaving by integrating modern calligraphy. His work, including a FIFA logo carpet, gained global acclaim, turning carpets into wall art and preserving an ancestral craft.

Reviving an Ancestral Craft with Modern Art

Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, an artisan from Rathpora Eidgah in Srinagar, has earned widespread recognition for reviving Kashmir's centuries-old Pashmina weaving tradition by integrating modern calligraphic art into handmade carpets.

Shahnawaz of Kashmir is one of those artisans who raised Kashmiri carpets to new heights through calligraphic designs, aiming to preserve the value of the craft he inherited from his ancestors. Sofi's work stands out for its fusion of classical weaving techniques with innovative design elements. With the introduction of 3D designs, the artisan continued to transform Pashmina carpets from floor coverings into sophisticated wall decor pieces.

GI Tag and Global Recognition

A few years ago, for the safety of products and satisfaction of customers about the purity of the product, the Kashmiri carpets were given the GI tag by the Geographical Indication Registry of the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Sofi has also designed the FIFA World Cup logo for the carpet that was presented during the international tournament.

While talking to ANI, Sofi said, "I had the good fortune to design the FIFA World Cup logo for the carpet that was presented during the international tournament. For the last few years, I've also participated in different exhibitions organised by the department of handicrafts and handlooms."

"With God's grace, the work received acclaim on the international stage. As the scale increased, even my weavers were happy," Sofi added.

Blending Tradition with Government Support

With the changing times, while technological tools have made the design process easier, he added that weaving continues in the traditional hand-knotted style to maintain authenticity. Sofi also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms for providing platforms and exhibitions that helped him to present his craft to the world.

"I am grateful to the government and the Handicraft Department of India. It gave us the platform and exhibition to promote our craft. We always try to begin with novelty in our designs to stay relevant in the market. With the help of Gi Tag, the people have started believing that it's authentic," said Sofi.

A Plea for the Future Generation

However, he also expressed concern about the younger generation in Kashmir, who don't have a complete understanding of this centuries-old craft. "Our new generation in Kashmir does not have a complete idea about this craft. Hence, if this craft is promoted in schools and colleges, then it can help promote this craft," said Sofi.

Through his calligraphy-inspired Pashmina carpets, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, with his art, continues to blend tradition with creativity with an aim to craft worth lakhs and reviving an artistic legacy on the global stage. (ANI)