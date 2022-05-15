Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears lost her 'miracle baby'; singer announces 'heartbreaking' miscarriage news

    First Published May 15, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Britney Spears shared the tragic news of her loss on Instagram. In April of this year, she revealed her pregnancy with Sam Asghari.
     

    Britney Spears revealed on Saturday that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had lost their "miracle baby." The singer shared the terrible news on her official Instagram account. The message she wrote said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”
     

    She added, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
     

    Sam took to the comment section to remind Britney that they will have a miracle soon. He wrote, “We will have a miracle soon ❤️." Britney’s friends and fans, too, left encouraging messages for the singer on the comment section. “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love❤️ Love you lots B" wrote Paris Hilton. A fan expressed, “OH NO!!!! britney we stay by your side forever! Love u."
     

    Spears and Asghari announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child and her third. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer has been engaged to Asghari since September 2021. 
     

    Last weekend, the fitness teacher revealed on Instagram Stories that the pair had set their wedding date. Britney and Sam first met in 2016, when Britney recruited Sam to play her love interest in the music video for her song Slumber Party. Also Read: Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo

    The singer also admitted to having been depressed during a prior pregnancy. She recently revealed her wish to start a family with her partner after being released from her court order last year. Also Read: The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

