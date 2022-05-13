Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo; checkout TV actress HOT pictures

TV actress Rashami Desai is currently in Los Angeles and sharing some fantastic pictures on her Instagram. Recently, she poses for the camera in a long ponytail braid just like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Rashami Desai is now in Los Angeles and is making the most of her time there. She's on a solo vacation to the lovely city, and she's keeping her admirers updated via social media. The star recently tweeted a captivating photo of herself posing outside a café in Los Angeles on a beautiful day.



Rashami shared a photo from her vacation to Los Angeles on Instagram. The actress is seen in the photographs wearing a flowery short dress and a black leather jacket.

Her hair is wrapped in a French tail, and she is wearing stylish round frame sunglasses to beat the heat.



The TV actor captioned her beautiful photo, “What a bright sunny day & I don’t know what more to say,” She has also used many hashtags such as #SoloTrip, #LosAngeles, #Hollywood and RD in LA to describe her travel.



Not just that, earlier, Rashami posed with a setting sun in the background and wrote, “The sunsets are proof, that endings can sometimes be beautiful, too.” Rashami was all smiling in the aesthetic post, with open hair and minimal makeup.

By photographing herself with the renowned Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, the actor said "Hello" to Hollywood. It went viral on the internet, with many assuming Rashami was on her way to Hollywood. Also Read: Salman Khan goes gaga over Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad trailer; actress reacted

Her solitary excursion, however, was the catch. In a collection of photos released by the former Bigg Boss competitor, she is seen wearing a white crop top and orange leggings while celebrating her delight. She completed her ensemble with similar sunglasses and turned heads with her sophisticated style. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'