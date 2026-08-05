Did Brett Lee and Preity Zinta Date? Former Aussie Pacer Finally Reveals the Truth
Remember the old rumours about Australian pacer Brett Lee and Bollywood's Preity Zinta? After all these years, Lee has finally opened up about whether he was actually dating his then-IPL team boss. So, what's the real story? We've got the details.
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Was there really a love story with the boss? Brett Lee opens up on dating rumours with Preity Zinta
The worlds of cricket and Bollywood have always been linked, especially since the IPL began. One of the most popular rumours was about Aussie pacer Brett Lee and actress Preity Zinta. After years of silence, Lee has finally spoken out about those old dating stories.
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Was there an affair with Preity Zinta?
Rumours flew thick and fast between 2008 and 2011 that Lee and Zinta were a couple. At that time, Lee played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), a team Preity co-owned. People saw them together at matches and even at a Mumbai restaurant, which only added fuel to the fire. But in a recent interview, Lee has shut down all that gossip, saying none of it was true.
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There is no truth in that news: Brett Lee
Lee made it clear he never dated any Bollywood actress. 'I'll tell you the truth, I wasn't in love with any actress,' he said. 'Preity and I were, and still are, good friends. She was my boss at Punjab Kings, a very smart woman whom I respect a lot.' He added that he ignored the rumours because he knew the truth. Even back in 2010, Preity had dismissed the gossip on social media, calling it an 'old story'.
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What happened in their personal lives?
Both stars have since found their partners. Brett Lee first married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006 and had a son, but they divorced in 2009. He then married Lana Anderson in 2014, and they have two children. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles in 2016. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021.
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Preity's Re-entry, Brett Lee's IPL Career
Preity Zinta is all set for a comeback after a long break. Her historical film 'Batwara 1947', from Aamir Khan Productions, hits theatres on August 14. She's also in Kunal Khemu's movie 'Vibe'. Meanwhile, Brett Lee's IPL journey saw him play for Punjab Kings (2008-2010) and then Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013). He ended his IPL career with 25 wickets from 38 matches.
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