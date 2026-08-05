3 5 Image Credit : Getty

There is no truth in that news: Brett Lee

Lee made it clear he never dated any Bollywood actress. 'I'll tell you the truth, I wasn't in love with any actress,' he said. 'Preity and I were, and still are, good friends. She was my boss at Punjab Kings, a very smart woman whom I respect a lot.' He added that he ignored the rumours because he knew the truth. Even back in 2010, Preity had dismissed the gossip on social media, calling it an 'old story'.