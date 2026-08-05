Rohit Shetty was visibly stunned by the exorbitant price of Orry's Hermès bag on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During the August 1 episode, Orry revealed his bag cost ₹75 lakh, prompting Shetty to humorously ask, "Kaha se churaya?"

Social media star Orry (Orhan Awatramani) is one of the most loved and celebrated viral personalities. His trendy videos hit the right note and how! Currently, he is basking in love and performing some stunts in Khaton Ke Khiladi 15. But what caught everyone's attention is his swanky bag collection - including Rohit Shetty's.

Yes, Rohit couldn't hide his "priceless reaction" when social media sensation Orry showed off his luxurious Hermès bag. The moment happened during the August 1 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The bag's astonishing ₹75 lakh value sparked a humorous exchange, instantly going viral and captivating everyone on set. Shetty's visible astonishment quickly defined the episode.

A 'Priceless' Reaction on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Orry, famous for his unique persona and expensive taste, presented his accessory. Shetty first joked, guessing it cost around ₹71 lakh. But Orry quickly corrected him. The real price? A mind-boggling ₹75 lakh.

"₹75 Lakh?" Shetty demanded. His reaction was instant, stunned. The sheer amount shocked everyone on set. The tense reality show atmosphere immediately dissolved into laughter. Shetty then pushed the humour further. "Kaha se churaya?" (Where did you steal it from?) a remark that not only split contestants and viewers but also showed his genuine surprise at such luxury on the rugged Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 set.

Orry's Unique Blend of Luxury and Reality TV

So, what makes Orry a talking point on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? His social media fame is one thing. But his participation in the high-octane stunt show isn't just about his tasks. It's also his extravagant fashion choices. His collection of luxurious handbags grabs attention, injecting unexpected glamour into a show known for grit, daring stunts, and physical endurance.

A Continuing Saga of High-End Accessories

One bag wasn't enough. Orry's display of opulent fashion didn't end with the first ₹75 lakh Hermès. The luxury statement continued in a later episode. Orry appeared again, flaunting a different, equally eye-catching Hermès handbag. This consistent exhibition of high-value accessories cemented his reputation for lavish style.

₹22 lakh — that's what the second designer piece reportedly cost. It was a Rose Shocking Matte Mississippiensis Alligator Mini Kelly. This follow-up captivated audiences again. It reinforced the buzz around Orry's presence. High fashion meeting high-stakes reality TV ensures Orry remains a central figure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, always drawing attention to his unique blend of celebrity and luxury.