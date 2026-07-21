Preity Zinta voiced support for students in the NEET-UG 2026 protest and activist Sonam Wangchuk. She urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike for his health. The Delhi High Court later ordered his transfer to a private hospital for treatment.

Preity Zinta backs students, Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Preity Zinta has extended support to students participating in protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In a post on Instagram, Zinta voiced her support for students and also backed educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over 20 days amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. However, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying that his health was equally important in the fight for educational reforms.

"I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth," she wrote. She further said, "My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you."

Delhi High Court orders Sonam Wangchuk's hospital transfer

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to abide by the medical advice and treatment protocol prescribed by doctors at Medanta Hospital while ordering his immediate transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to the private hospital of his choice.

Passing its formal order on an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia recorded the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta. "In view of the aforesaid, we direct that Sonam Wangchuk be shifted immediately to Medanta Hospital," the Bench ordered.

The High Court further directed the Director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a team of doctors to oversee Wangchuk's treatment and administer medication in accordance with accepted medical norms and protocols. It directed that Wangchuk shall abide by the treatment and medical advice of the medical team constituted by the hospital. The order came after the Bench examined medical reports, interacted with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk's treating team, and found a consensus that he required continuous hospital monitoring.