The trailer of 'Batwara 1947', starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, has been released. The Partition-era drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is set for an August 14, 2026 release.

About the Film

The trailer of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Batwara 1947' was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair, read a press note. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Sunny Deol's Heartfelt Dedication

A day before the film's trailer launch, Sunny posted a heartfelt picture with his mother and described her as his greatest source of love, strength and courage. He also dedicated 'Batwara 1947' to all mothers, acknowledging their unconditional love and sacrifices. Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. 'Batwara 1947' main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow!"

Release and Music Details

The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)