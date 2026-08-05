Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has announced his 10th film, 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh. The passion project, with music by Ilaiyaraaja, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and release theatrically on Sep 25, 2026.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has announced his 10th directorial venture, 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25. Sharing the announcement on social media, Subbaraj described Dorothy as a passion project that he had wanted to make for several years.

Director's Announcement

"My Tenth film is DOROTHY..Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth..A Story that is very very close to my heart and a Film I wanted to make since many years is Finally made... and that too with Music by The Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir..And It's Officially selected for World premiere in the Prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.. And... We are coming to Big screens Worldwide on 25th September 2026... Looking forward for Audience love and support as always... This Time a Bit more for our," the director wrote on X. My Tenth film is DOROTHY ❤️ Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth 💥 A Story that is very very close to my heart and a Film I wanted to make since many years is Finally made... and that too with Music by The Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻 And It's Officially selected… pic.twitter.com/W4zI8zuKEZ — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 4, 2026

Exploring Identity, Caste, and Compassion

Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, "'Dorothy' is a film I've carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places. Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it's rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We're proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF."

Cast and Music

Apart from Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Sananth and Rishikanth in key roles. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja will compose the songs and background score. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

World Premiere at TIFF 2026

Writer-director Karthik Subbaraj's landmark 10th feature, Dorothy, is set to have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece section. The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his milestone 1,540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release.

Production and Release

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles and is slated for a theatrical release across India on September 25, 2026.