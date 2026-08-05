Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Blessing us all with his iconic roles, here's looking at his life's journey. From battling cancer to his achievements.

He gave us all the chills down our spines when Pradeep Rawat, in all his glory, donned the hat of a villain in Aamir Khan and Asin starrer Gajini. One of the most loved and celebrated actors of all time, Rawat is known for giving one stunning performance after another. He has wowed us all with his remarkable acting persona, and there's no denying that. Often spotted at Mumbai's cafes, interacting with his fans, or being a part of the creative community, Rawat continued to inspire us all even in his last moments.

Pradeep Rawat Passed Away

Rawat sadly passed away on August 4 owing to his prolonged battle with cancer. He was 74 and passed away following a severe relapse battle with blood cancer. His manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed that the noted Ghajini star had been hospitalised for over a month in Mumbai before succumbing to the illness.

Battle With Cancer

Let us tell you that Pradeep initially survived cancer. But his management revealed that the blood cancer relapsed aggressively in the past months. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for intensive treatment. Despite undergoing medical care for over a month, his health continued to decline until his passing on Tuesday evening. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and his son, Vikramaditya.

Life and Career Beginnings

Born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Rawat had a successful career of around four decades across multiple Indian film industries. Before being recognized as an antagonist in the film industry, he achieved nationwide stardom on television. His first breakthrough came with his portrayal of the legendary character Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's landmark TV series Mahabharat (1988).

Major Achievements and Iconic Roles

A few of his iconic roles include The Ghajini Legacy, Lagaan, and South Indian blockbusters, such as bagging a Filmfare Best Villain Award (Telugu) and the state Nandi Award for Best Villain. He also played iconic roles in Bollywood films such as Sarfarosh (1999), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). His final Hindi film appearance was in the historical drama Chhaava (2025).

May he rest in peace!