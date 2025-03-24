Kunal Kamra to Munawar Faruqui: 6 comedians who landed in legal trouble over jokes

Read Full Gallery

Indian comedians faced legal actions due to their jokes: Many stars have gotten into legal trouble because of comedy. This list includes Kunal Kamra, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Munawar Faruqui. Find out what charges were filed against them

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra is known for his political jokes. Recently, an FIR was filed against him. He was also banned from airlines

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia recently became a topic of discussion because of a vulgar joke. He got relief from arrest, but his comment was called obscene

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui was arrested in 2021 for allegedly making objectionable jokes about Hindu deities. He spent a month in jail

Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat faced legal action because of a Snapchat video mocking celebrities. He was charged under defamation and obscenity laws

Veer Das

Veer Das's 'Two Indias' poem caused controversy, showing India's dual reality. A police complaint was filed against him

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda was arrested in 2016 for mimicking a religious leader, which caused outrage among people

