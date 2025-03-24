user
user

Kunal Kamra to Munawar Faruqui: 6 comedians who landed in legal trouble over jokes

Indian comedians faced legal actions due to their jokes: Many stars have gotten into legal trouble because of comedy. This list includes Kunal Kamra, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Munawar Faruqui. Find out what charges were filed against them

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra is known for his political jokes. Recently, an FIR was filed against him. He was also banned from airlines

article_image2

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia recently became a topic of discussion because of a vulgar joke. He got relief from arrest, but his comment was called obscene


article_image3

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui was arrested in 2021 for allegedly making objectionable jokes about Hindu deities. He spent a month in jail

article_image4

Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat faced legal action because of a Snapchat video mocking celebrities. He was charged under defamation and obscenity laws

article_image5

Veer Das

Veer Das's 'Two Indias' poem caused controversy, showing India's dual reality. A police complaint was filed against him

article_image6

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda was arrested in 2016 for mimicking a religious leader, which caused outrage among people

