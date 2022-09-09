What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

Television world’s one of the most beloved couples, actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating for a while now. Their fans have been waiting for them to take their relationship a step forward. So, has the actress dropped a hint in this regard? Check out her latest Instagram post here.

Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are one of the most romantic couples in the television world. The two started dating each other since 'Bigg Boss 15'. Both are quite vocal about their relationship and often shower love on each other on social media. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash has shared a couple of pictures of herself flaunting a big rock that has got all the ‘Tejran’ fans overjoyed.

Tejasswi Prakash has shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account flaunting a big diamond ring. In the first picture, Tejasswi is seen wearing an off-shoulder crop top in white colour whereas, in the second, she is seen flaunting the ring while holding flowers. ALSO READ: Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

Upon seeing the pictures that Tejasswi Prakash shared on her Instagram, fans of the actor were quick in dropping congratulatory messages. While most of them thought that the actor has dropped hints about her engagement with beau Karan Kundrra, the others seemed a little puzzled about the post. ALSO READ: Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

The pictures do not feature Karan Kundrra, and that is one of the reasons why fans have been doubting whether Tejasswi Prakasha has actually announced her engagement or not. One of the users commented, “Is it what I am thinking happened or is there something else” while another wrote that while they thought Karan proposed to her, it was nothing but a marketing post for a jewellery brand.

