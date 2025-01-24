Bottle Radha REVIEW: Is Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan's film worth watching? Read audience reactions

Bottle Radha X Review: Dhinakaran Sivalingam's comedy-drama Bottle Radha opened in theatres. Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan appear in the film, produced by Pa. Ranjith under Neelam Productions and T.N. Arunbalaji of Balloon Pictures. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Bottle Radha Twitter Review: Bottle Radha, a comedy-drama written and directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, premiered in theatres on January 24, 2025.

article_image2

The film, produced by Pa. Ranjith under Neelam Productions in cooperation with T.N. Arunbalaji of Balloon Pictures, starring Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan in the key roles. John Vijay, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Merku Thodarchi Malai Antony, Pari Elavazhagan, and Anbarasi play supporting parts.

article_image3

The film's technical staff comprises cinematographer Roopesh Shaji, editor E. Sangathamizhan, and soundtrack composer Sean Roldan. Bottle Radha was initially shown at the Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 4, 2023, and is now expected to attract viewers in theatres.

article_image4

The plot revolves around a mason seeking penance after losing his loved ones to drinking, and it alternates between humorous and heartbreaking scenes. 

article_image5

Bottle Radha Cast and Crew

The film stars Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan in lead roles, with John Vijay, Maaran, Antony, Pari Elavazhagan, Arumugavel, Abhi Ramaiyah, J.P. Kumar, K.S. Karuna Prasad, Malathi Ashok Nawin, Suhasini Sanjeev, Siranjivi, and Oviyar Sow. Senthil, Naveen George Thomas, Aneesha, Madhavi Raj, Kaala Kumar (Jaya Perumal), Anbarasi, and Shegar Narayana in supporting roles.

article_image6

Dhinakaran Sivalingam wrote and directed the film Bottle Radha, which was shot by Roopesh Shaji and edited by E. Sangathamizhan. Sean Roldan wrote the music, Sandy choreographed the dances, and PC Stunts oversaw the action parts. 
 

article_image7

Aegan Ekambaram designed the costumes, while Suren.G and Alagiakoothan oversaw the sound design and audiography.S. T.N. Arunbalaji and Pa. Ranjith lead the production, with A. Nandakumar serving as a co-producer. The creative team consists of lyricists Arivu, Uma Devi, Thanikodi, Bakkiyam Shankar, and Ramesh Vaidya; colourist Liju Prabhakar; and VFX by Mathavan

article_image8

Sivakumar S designed the publicity, while R.S. Raja shot the stills and Beatroute handled the creative promos.

article_image9

R. Ramesh and Gopinath Dashanamurthy are the co-directors, with Jayamurthy Subpan, Ravivaraman Boopathy, Kasim Maiden, and Dinesh Kowsalya serving as associate directors, and Praveen VS, A. Gopi Che, and Veeraselvan Kamaraj as assistants. 

article_image10

The film's soundtrack is published under the Think Music label. The film 'Bottle Radha,' which opened in theatres Thursday, has been highly awaited by moviegoers. 

