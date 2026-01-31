- Home
- Entertainment
- Border to The Raja Saab: Which Movie Won The January Box Office; Top 5 Highest Grossing Films
Border to The Raja Saab: Which Movie Won The January Box Office; Top 5 Highest Grossing Films
In January 2026, around 30 films were released at the box office nationwide. But most of them earned less than 10 CR. We're telling you about the top 5 movies of January 2026, 3 of which crossed the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office
5. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Telugu)
Worldwide Collection: ₹79 Crore
Mari directed this comedy-drama film. It stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. Released on Jan 14, it collected ₹50.65 crore at the domestic box office.
4. Parasakthi (Tamil)
Worldwide Collection: ₹84.65 Crore
This is a political action drama starring Sivakarthikeyan. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara. It was released on January 10, 2026, and earned ₹52.23 crore in India.
3. The Raja Saab (Telugu)
Worldwide Collection: ₹207.43 Crore
Maruthi Dasari directed this fantasy horror-comedy. Released on January 9, 2026, the film stars Prabhas in the lead role. It earned ₹145.18 crore in India.
2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Telugu)
Worldwide Collection: ₹282.8 Crore
This is an action-comedy film directed by Anil Ravipudi. It stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Released on Jan 12, 2026, it collected ₹203.05 crore in India.
1. Border 2
Worldwide Collection: ₹343.19 Crore
This war drama starring Sunny Deol was released on January 23 and collected ₹257.50 crore. This sequel to the 1997 all-time blockbuster 'Border' is directed by Anurag Singh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.