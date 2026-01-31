Mardaani 3 opened to modest numbers at the Indian box office on its first day. Early estimates suggest the film collected around Rs 3.48 crore nett. Despite being released across nearly 2,300 shows, the film saw an average occupancy of just 13.6 percent. This makes it the lowest Day 1 opener in the Mardaani franchise so far. While the gap with Mardaani 2’s opening figure of Rs 3.80 crore may seem marginal, it clearly reflects a dip in initial audience turnout and momentum.