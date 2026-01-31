- Home
Mardaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji returns as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, but the action thriller faces a tough box office test on Day 1 as Border 2 dominates screens and audience attention nationwide
DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PERFORMANCE SHOWS A SOFT START
Mardaani 3 opened to modest numbers at the Indian box office on its first day. Early estimates suggest the film collected around Rs 3.48 crore nett. Despite being released across nearly 2,300 shows, the film saw an average occupancy of just 13.6 percent. This makes it the lowest Day 1 opener in the Mardaani franchise so far. While the gap with Mardaani 2’s opening figure of Rs 3.80 crore may seem marginal, it clearly reflects a dip in initial audience turnout and momentum.
BORDER 2 STORMS THE BOX OFFICE, IMPACTS FOOTFALL
A major factor behind the slow opening is the overwhelming presence of Border 2 at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the war drama has captured mass circuits and multiplexes alike. With both films appealing to similar audience segments, Mardaani 3 struggled to secure prime show timings and sustained footfall. Trade observers believe this high-voltage clash significantly affected its Day 1 performance.
FRANCHISE LEGACY KEEPS WEEKEND HOPES ALIVE
The Mardaani franchise has built strong credibility over the years for its intense storytelling and socially relevant themes. While the first film earned praise for its raw narrative, Mardaani 2 elevated the franchise both critically and commercially. Mardaani 3 continues this serious tone, focusing on a disturbing case of missing girls. With strong recall value and Rani Mukerji’s authoritative performance, the film’s fate now hinges on word of mouth and weekend growth.
ABOUT MARDAANI 3
Directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film follows Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the disappearance of 93 young girls within three months. Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad play pivotal roles alongside Rani Mukerji.
