Sanya Malhotra celebrated moving into her new Mumbai home with a Griha Pravesh puja. She shared emotional pictures on Instagram, calling the house a symbol of years of dedication, patience, and faith, and a piece of her journey.

Actor Sanya Malhotra has moved into her new home, and she could not be happier. With her heart brimming with joy and emotion, Sanya recently performed the Griha Pravesh puja alongside her family. For the actress, the new home is not just a milestone but a symbol of years of dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of her loved ones. Sharing pictures from the puja, Sanya took to Instagram and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It's a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar."

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On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Toaster' alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will premiere on Netflix. Abhishekh Bannerjee, Upendra Limaye, Seema Pahwa, Jitendra Joshi, and Archana Puran Singh are also a part of the film.