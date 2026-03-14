During a live SXSW podcast, a fan rushed the stage to propose to Keke Palmer. The stunned actor declined, saying "I don't know you." The unplanned moment saw security escort the man out while Palmer's co-stars made light of the situation.

Actor and singer Keke Palmer had an unexpected moment on stage at the South by Southwest (SXSW) when a fan rushed forward and proposed marriage during a live podcast recording, according to Variety.

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Palmer was hosting a live episode of her podcast 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' with her 'I Love Boosters' co-stars, including Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu and Eiza Gonzalez, when the incident took place.

According to reports, a man approached the stage, knelt down and opened a ring box while proposing to Palmer, leaving the actor visibly stunned as her co-stars reacted with a mix of shock and laughter, as per Variety.

Palmer's Reaction and Aftermath

"I can't marry you. I don't know you. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry, sir," Palmer told the man, prompting laughter from the audience.

Palmer initially thought the moment might have been a staged prank and even joked that the hidden camera show Punk'd, once hosted by Ashton Kutcher, might have returned. However, audience members and staff confirmed that the proposal was not planned.

Security personnel soon stepped in and escorted the man out of the event space despite his insisting that Palmer "wants to say yes," according to Variety.

During the moment, Paige lightened the mood by joking, "Sorry to this man," referencing a popular meme associated with Palmer. After the interruption, Palmer asked the audience to take a deep breath so the conversation could resume, receiving applause from the crowd.

'I Love Boosters' SXSW Premiere

"I Love Boosters" was SXSW's opening night film on Thursday. Palmer, writer-director Boots Riley and the rest of the cast celebrated the film and Variety's cover story about Palmer at a party afterwards, where Palmer sang live, according to Variety. (ANI)