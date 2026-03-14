Rohit Shetty announced 'Golmaal 5' on his birthday, marking 20 years since the first film. The franchise expands with Akshay Kumar joining the cast and original member Sharman Joshi returning, promising a bigger and grander instalment.

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise is gearing up to go bigger and grander, with the addition of Akshay Kumar and the return of Sharman Joshi. On his birthday on Saturday, Rohit shared the film's announcement video, expressing excitement about shooting the fifth part of the film that changed his life 20 years ago. "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies @tseries.official @rohitshettypicturez," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

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Akshay Kumar Joins, Sharman Joshi Returns

The promo video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Later, everyone is taken by surprise when Akshay Kumar joins them.

On having Akshay as a new joinee, Ajay quipped, "Koi bhi franchise nhi chordta" Akshay could be seen sporting a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses.

On joining the franchise, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!"

A Look Back at the Golmaal Franchise

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now.

The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film.

Over the years, the Golmaal series went on to become one of India's most loved comedy franchises. (ANI)