On his 52nd birthday, director Rohit Shetty received heartfelt wishes from Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra. Devgn's creative wish referenced their blockbuster car blast scenes from films like 'Singham'.

Celebrity Wishes Pour In

'Singham' director Rohit Shetty turned 52 years old today. From Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra, the actors poured their heartfelt wishes for the director. Ajay Devgn, who has collaborated with Rohit Shetty in blockbuster films like 'Singham', 'Singham Again', 'Golmaal' and others, took to his Instagram handle to share a creative birthday wish for the director. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Rohit", accompanied by the car blast scenes of their movies.

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Actress Shilpa Shetty also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Rohit, writing, "Happy happy birthday Shettyyy !!! Wishing you great health, endless energy and plenty more Shetty-style." The duo last collaborated for the OTT series Indian Police Force, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role along with Vivek Oberoi.

Sidharth Malhotra described the director as "action maestro" while penning the birthday wish for Shetty. "Happy Birthday to the action maestro Rohit Shetty. Big Love and Huge," wrote Sidharth Malhotra. Actress Rakulpreet Singh also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Shetty, writing, "Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty! May every moment of your special day be filled with joy, and may the coming year surprise you with wonderful opportunities."

'Golmaal 5' Announced

Rohit Shetty is a successful Bollywood direcor who has given superhit films like 'Singham', 'Golmaal', 'Singham Again', 'Golmaal Returns' and 'Chennai Express.' On his 52nd birthday, the director announced the filming of 'Golmaal 5', which included glimpses from the sets of the film. It includes the lead cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. The film is also expected to star Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi in the lead role. (ANI)