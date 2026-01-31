- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Crosses ₹233 Crore Despite Dip
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Crosses ₹233 Crore Despite Dip
Border Box Office Collection Day 8: Border 2 continues its strong theatrical run despite a mid-week dip. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, the war sequel has crossed Rs 233 crore in India, reaffirming its mass appeal
Border 2 Box Office Day 8 Performance Shows Expected Dip
Border 2 witnessed a controlled drop on day 8, earning around Rs 9 crore nett in India. After a massive opening weekend and a Republic Day boost, the film has now entered its steady weekday phase, which is typical for big-scale patriotic releases.
Strong Opening Weekend Drives Rs 233 Crore Total Collection
The film opened with Rs 30 crore on day one and saw sharp growth over the weekend, peaking at Rs 59 crore on Republic Day. Despite declining occupancies post-holiday, Border 2 has amassed Rs 233.52 crore nett in India so far.
Star Cast And War Theme Keep Audience Interest Intact
Backed by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 benefits from Sunny Deol’s legacy appeal and solid support from Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The 1971 war backdrop continues to resonate with audiences across mass centres.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.