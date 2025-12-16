Border Movie Star Cast Fees: Sunny Deol To Akshaye Khanna Collects This; Check
The teaser for Sunny Deol's most-awaited film, Border 2, is being released on December 16. It's being said that film's star cast will be present at the teaser release. We're telling you about the fees of the stars who worked in the 1997 film Border
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol was in the lead role in director JP Dutta's 1997 film Border. He received a fee of 1.2 crore for working in this film.
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff was also seen in an important role in the film Border. He received a fee of 11 lakh rupees for working in this movie.
Tabu
Tabu was also seen in Sunny Deol's film Border. Her role wasn't very big. She received a fee of 20 lakh rupees for working in the film.
Akshaye Khanna
Border was Akshaye Khanna's second film after his debut. He made a big impression with this movie. He got 14 lakh rupees for his work in it.
Sunil Shetty
Suniel Shetty also appeared in a powerful role in Sunny Deol's Border. He received a fee of 6 lakh rupees for working in the movie.
Rakhi Gulzar
Raakhee Gulzar was also seen in the film Border. She received a fee of 70 thousand rupees for working in this movie.
Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt was also seen in Sunny Deol's film Border. However, her role in the film wasn't very big. She received a fee of one lakh rupees for her work.
Sudesh Berry
Sudesh Berry was also part of the film Border. He gained a lot of popularity from his work in this film. He received a fee of 4 lakh for his role.
Puneet Issar
Puneet Issar was also seen in JP Dutta's film Border. He received a fee of 8 lakh rupees for working in the movie.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kulbhushan Kharbanda was also a special part of the film Border. He received a fee of 6 lakh rupees for his work in the movie.
