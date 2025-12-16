- Home
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 4 Days Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma's movie is already losing steam on its fourth day of release. Its highest single-day earning was on Sunday, December 14. On a working day, it struggled to attract an audience
Box Office Collection Day 4
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 4: Kapil Sharma's movie completely fizzled out on its first working day. Its earnings have now dropped to just lakhs. Here, we're sharing its first Monday collection after release.
Release
It's been 4 days since Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released. However, the movie is far from hitting double-digit crores. It's facing tough competition from movies like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Khanna's Dhurandhar and Akhanda 2.
Total Collection
The box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in India is continuously declining. According to Sacnilk.com, the film's total collection hasn't even reached ₹8.15 Cr. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, he also wrote the film.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Collection
According to Sacnilk.com, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned ₹1.85 crore on its opening day and ₹2.5 crore the next day. On the third day, it had a net collection of ₹2.9 Cr. As per early estimates, the movie only earned ₹90 lakh on its first Monday.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
According to Sacnilk.com, the first part of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, released in 2015, earned ₹28.8 crore in its first three days. It made ₹10.20 crore on opening day, ₹8.60 crore on the second day, and a net of ₹10 crore on the third day.
