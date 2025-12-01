- Home
Just like 2025, 2026 will bring several movie sequels, from action thrillers to horror comedies, all designed to entertain audiences. Here’s a look at the most-awaited sequel films releasing next year.
Border 2 (War Drama)
- Release: Jan 23, 2026
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan
Sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border'.
Mardaani 3 (Crime Action Thriller)
- Release: Feb 27, 2026
- Director: Abhiraj Minawala
- Cast: Rani Mukerji
Part 1 (2014) was a semi-hit, Part 2 (2019) was a hit.
Goodachari 2 (Telugu Action Thriller)
- Release: May 1, 2026
- Director: Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi
- Cast: Adivi Sesh, Emraan Hashmi
The first part came out in 2018 and was a box office hit.
Cocktail 2 (Romantic Comedy)
- Release: June 11, 2026 (Tentative)
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Cast: Rashmika, Kriti
The first part 'Cocktail' (2012) was a hit.
Jailer 2 (Tamil Action Thriller)
- Release: June 12, 2026
- Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
- Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Suryah
The first part, 'Jailer' (2023), was a blockbuster.
Drishyam 3 (Mystery Thriller)
- Release: Oct 2, 2026 (Tentative)
- Director: Abhishek Pathak
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu
'Drishyam' (2015) was a semi-hit; 'Drishyam 2' was a blockbuster.
Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam (Telugu Action Thriller)
- Release: 2026 (Tentative)
- Director: Prashanth Neel
- Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj
The first part, released in 2023, was a hit.
Welcome to the Jungle (Adventure Comedy)
- Release: 2026 (Date TBD)
- Director: Ahmed Khan
- Cast: Akshay Kumar
'Welcome' (2007) was a hit; 'Welcome Back' (2015) was a semi-hit.
Go Goa Gone 2 (Zombie Action Comedy)
- Release: 2026 (Date TBD)
- Director: Raj & DK
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan
The first part 'Go Goa Gone' (2013) is a cult classic.
