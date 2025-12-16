Dhurandhar Beats Ranveer Singh's Top 6 Box Office Hits In 10 Days; Check
Ranveer Singh All-Time Blockbuster: The film 'Dhurandhar' has taken the top spot on the list of Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing films. So, let's find out which films are on the list
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' was released in theaters on December 5. The film has earned a total of ₹351 crore in 10 days.
Padmaavat
The second name on this list is the film 'Padmaavat'. This film collected ₹302 crore at the box office.
Simmba
Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Simmba' also features Ajay Devgn alongside Ranveer Singh. This film did a business of ₹240 crore.
Bajirao Mastani
The film 'Bajirao Mastani', starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, had a box office collection of ₹184 crore.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' created a storm in theaters. It earned ₹153 crore.
Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh's film 'Gully Boy' earned ₹140 crore at the box office.
Ram-Leela
The film 'Ram-Leela', starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, had a box office collection of ₹116 crore.
