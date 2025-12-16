Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS Much
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' was released in theaters on December 5th. Since then, the film has been causing a stir at the box office. The movie has made a massive earning in its 11 days of release. So, let's find out the total collection
Dhurandhar is causing a stir in theaters
'Dhurandhar' released in theaters on Dec 5. Since then, it's been a box office hit, setting new records daily. Now, the film has made huge earnings on its 11th day too.
How much did 'Dhurandhar' earn in 10 days
'Dhurandhar' earned ₹28 cr on day 1, ₹32 cr on day 2, ₹43 cr on day 3, ₹23.25 cr on day 4, ₹27 cr on day 5, ₹27 cr on day 6, ₹29.40 cr on day 7, ₹19.77 cr on day 8, ₹53.70 cr on day 9, and ₹58.20 cr on day 10.
Total collection of 'Dhurandhar'
On its 11th day, 'Dhurandhar' did business of ₹16.55 crore. With this, the film's total collection has reached ₹367.3 crore.
What is the story of the film 'Dhurandhar'?
The film 'Dhurandhar' is based on true events. Ranveer Singh plays an undercover spy. It's an action, spy-thriller about a secret agent sent to destroy a terror network in Karachi.
'Dhurandhar' star cast
'Dhurandhar' is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan in lead roles.
