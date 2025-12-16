- Home
- Entertainment
- Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Earns THIS Much; Read On
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Earns THIS Much; Read On
It's been 4 days since release of South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2. According to reports, the movie's earnings are now seeing a huge drop. Let's see how much the film earned on its first Monday and look at its box office collection
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2
South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 was released in theaters on December 12. Although it didn't get a great response from critics and audiences, it still had a strong first-day earning.
Akhanda 2 film collection
It's been 4 days since the release of Akhanda 2. According to sacnilk.com, the film collected 3.5 crores on its fourth day. The film has made a net collection of 64.6 crores at the Indian box office.
Akhanda film's earnings
Akhanda 2 had a blockbuster opening day, doing business of 22.5 crores. It earned 15.5 crores on the second day and 15.1 crores on the third. Its collection dropped drastically on the first Monday.
Akhanda 2 film worldwide earnings
Akhanda 2 has so far earned 83 crores at the worldwide box office and will soon join the 100 crore club. Its overseas collection is 10.60 crores and the gross collection in India is 72.40 crores.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film budget
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, and others. The film's budget is 150 crores.
Akhanda 2, sequel to the film Akhanda
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2 is the sequel to his 2021 film Akhanda. That film was a superhit. Made on a budget of 70 crores, it did business of 150 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.