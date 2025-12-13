Border 2 Star Cast Fees: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Earned THIS Much; Check
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is getting a lot of buzz these days. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will be released in theaters on January 23, 2026. It's a sequel to the 1997 film Border, directed by JP Dutta
Sunny Deol's Border 2
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is in the headlines. Everyone is waiting to see this movie. Meanwhile, information about the fees of the star cast has come out. Let's find out who charged how much.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol received the highest amount for working in the film Border 2. According to media reports, he got a fee of ₹50 crore.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan will be seen playing a special character in Border 2. For his work in this movie, he has charged a fee of ₹8 to 10 crore.
Diljit Dosanjh
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of Border 2. He received a fee of ₹4-5 crore for his work in this movie.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty is also playing a lead role in Border 2. However, it has not been revealed how much he was paid for his work in this movie.
Paramvir Cheema
Paramvir Cheema will also be seen playing an important role in the film Border 2. For this, he has received a fee of ₹50 to 80 lakh.
Rashmika Mandanna
It is being said that Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in a special role in Border 2. However, her name has not yet been revealed by the makers. She reportedly received a fee of ₹3 crore.
About the film Border 2
The teaser for Border 2 will be released on December 16. Its release date is January 23, 2026. The film's director is Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.