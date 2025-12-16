- Home
Comedian Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released recently, however, the movie is not making a splash at the box office. The film is proving to be a flop in terms of earnings. Meanwhile, we are telling you about Kapil's net worth
Kapil Sharma's Net Worth
Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. The audience loves his comic timing. Talking about Kapil's assets, he is worth crores. According to reports, he is worth 300 crores.
Kapil Sharma's Education
Kapil Sharma did his early schooling at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School in Amritsar. He did his college studies at Hindu College. Later, he graduated from APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar. During his studies, he also participated in theater and singing.
Kapil Sharma's Earnings
Kapil Sharma does live stand-up comedy shows worldwide, from which he earns well. Besides this, he also earns from brand endorsements and social media posts. According to media reports, he earns 35-40 crores annually.
Kapil Sharma's Production House
Kapil Sharma also has his own production house called K9 Productions. He has worked in Hindi and Punjabi films along with TV comedy shows. He charges a fee of 5 crores for each episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Kapil Sharma's Assets
Talking about Kapil Sharma's assets, he has a luxurious house in Mumbai, worth about 15 crores. He has a farmhouse in Punjab. His car collection includes luxury cars like Mercedes Benz S350, Range Rover Evoque, and Volvo XC90.
Kapil Sharma Workfront
Talking about Kapil Sharma's work, he has worked in films along with TV. His recent release is Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. His upcoming film is Daadi Ki Shaadi, which is currently being shot. It will be released in 2026.
