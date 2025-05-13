Border 2: Know star cast fees of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and others
Sunny Deol is currently busy shooting for his film 'Border 2'. While pictures from the set have been leaked, the fees of the star cast, including Deol himself, have also gone viral. Find out how much each actor is being paid for ‘Border 2’
| Published : May 13 2025, 12:00 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Reports suggest Sunny Deol's fee for 'Border 2' is approximately ₹50 crores.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Varun Dhawan plays a key role and reportedly signed for ₹8-10 crores.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Diljit Dosanjh has a significant role, reportedly earning around ₹4-5 crores.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly plays a key role, signed for ₹2-3 crores.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Parmvir Cheema has a significant role, reportedly earning ₹50-80 lakhs.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Ahan Shetty is cast in 'Border 2', with his fee undisclosed but respectable.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border'. It releases on January 23, 2926.
