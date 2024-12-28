Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh has a huge global fan base. Now that his concert is over, fans are looking forward to his films. So let's know about them.
The sequel to the superhit film 'Border' is in the works, starring Diljit Dosanjh.
Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Boney Kapoor's 'No Entry 2'. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.
Diljit Dosanjh will star in the Punjabi comedy film 'Raana Ch Dhanna'. This film will be released in 2025.
The third installment of Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi comedy superhit film is coming soon.
