Several patriotic films are set to release after Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. These include Sunny Deol's Border 2 and other exciting projects
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 12:37 PM
Ground Zero releases on April 25th. Learn more about other upcoming patriotic films.
Kesari Chapter 2, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, showcases patriotism. Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair.
Kesari 2 performs well, collecting 38.75 crore. Ticket prices reduced to 99 rupees.
Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, releases in April.
Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others, releases on January 23, 2026.
Farhan Akhtar returns in 120 Bahadur, a tribute to 120 soldiers, releasing November 21.
Agastya Nanda stars in the war drama Ikkis with Dharmendra and Sikander Kher.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol star in Sarzameen, produced by Karan Johar.
