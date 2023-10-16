Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu in red: Actress walks at Lakme Fashion Week with confidence, wins hearts

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wins Internet as she walks the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week with confidence. Many fans call her ‘Beautiful’.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bipasha Basu, now experiencing motherhood, astonished everyone when she walked the runway during the ongoing fashion week. In a red flowing gown, the actress looked stunning and confident.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It should be noted that several people tried to troll her for her post-delivery weight. However, this is not the first time Bipasha has been trolled, and she is unfazed. The video quickly went viral, and people were seen complimenting her. They admired her self-assurance and even dubbed her attractive in the comments section.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, Bipasha strolled down the runway in a stunning gown. She is quite attractive. Viral Bhayani shared the video, and it has since gone viral. Fans are ecstatic about her return. One of the fans wrote, “Stop body shaming her please she is definitely uncomfortable.” Another wrote, “She look beautiful n glowing.” “she is gorgeous she carry so beautifully @bipashabasu,” writes a fan.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some remarked on her weight gain and even said that she had forgotten how to do a catwalk. Some also called her "moti (fat)." Her fans defended her in the comments section.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking her side, a fan commented on the video, “Stop body shaming her please she is definitely uncomfortable.” Another said, “Bipasha looking gorgeous in Mumma weight.” A fan also said, “She look beautiful and glowing.” “She is so stunning,” wrote a fan in reaction to the video.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Bipasha wrote Sunday night, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.” Commenting on her post, husband and actor Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I do I do love yourself with my breath."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi six years after their marriage on November 12, last year. Bipasha took to Instagram to share a photo in which she revealed the name of her daughter. "12.11.2022," read the image. Grover, Devi Basu Singh. Ma is the tangible representation of our love and blessings, and she is magnificent."

