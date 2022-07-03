HOT Bikini Pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY body on the beach of Pacific Ocean; take a look

Even during the monsoon season, Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta is skilled at raising the temperature. You'll be speechless after seeing her most recent photos.

Esha Gupta is adept at leaving her fans, followers, and admirers in a state of shock by revealing several poignant personal events.

The Raaz 3 actress has once again outdone herself, and her most recent beach photos have her admirers salivating. Gupta posted two photographs on her Instagram stories, and in both of them, she looks stunning.



The actress can be seen in the photos relaxing on the coast of the Pacific Ocean while donning a black bikini. Once you've seen the image, you'll come back often and be mesmerised by her beauty. Keep an eye out for the necklace with the letter "E."



Currently, Esha Gupta is enjoying the popularity of her online series Aashram 3, in which she plays Sonia, a woman recruited to polish Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala character's image.

The actress, who is well-known for posting her sultry and sensual photographs on social media, recently discussed nepotism in Bollywood while making fun of star kids.

Esha, who made her acting debut in Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi, spoke with TOI and stated, "Sometimes I genuinely wish I was in the business because I know I wouldn't have had to deal with it. When you're in the business, you could be rude and give a flop, and it wouldn't matter because you still had another movie to make."

As Esha stated to the same source, "I have met very few sincere individuals in the Hindi film industry." "I can speak for outsiders because I'm not a member of the industry, but you won't find a shoulder to weep on. Furthermore, nobody is pointing you in the proper direction. Because so few of the individuals I encountered were sincere and authentic, the most were not."



The actress went on to discuss how her opinion of nepotism has evolved over time, saying that she didn't believe the film business had rejected her because she was receiving back-to-back roles in her first two movies, Jannat 2 and Rustom, which both starred Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz. Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this