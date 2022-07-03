Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures on Instagram go viral (Don't miss it)

Jahnvi Kapoor just posted images from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram, and the images have already earned over a million likes.

With Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, actress Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to astonish fans. After the success of her 2020 film Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi has risen to the upper echelons of Bollywood due to the success of her 2020 film. Janhvi enjoys uploading several photos to her social media platforms. The actress recently astounded her admirers with images from her most recent photoshoot.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “W a side of trouble #goodluckjerry.” Janhvi is wearing a beautiful white corset with a deep neckline. She has chosen nude makeup and looks glamorous. Though the attire is simple, she is looking quite sensuous.



Jahnvi added appeal by pairing the dress with a stylish jacket and a high-waist miniskirt. Her image captured the attention of her audience. Her followers praise her appearance, as seen by the over one million likes the photographs have garnered on Instagram. One user wrote, “You are extremely exceptional, beautiful, a hot , attractive and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always.”



A different image of the actress recently caught everyone's eye. She was wearing an Alexandre Vauthier outfit in the picture. The scarlet gown was embellished with gleaming crystals. She paired it with boots with thigh-high heels.