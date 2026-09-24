OTT: ZEE5

Release: September 25

Genre: Gangster Action

Geetu Mohandas directs Yash in the movie 'Toxic'. The story takes place in post-independence Goa. It revolves around power, greed, violence, and betrayal surrounding a gangster named Raya. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth play major roles in the film.

Who will like it? : Fans who love grand action sequences, gangster stories, and big star casts can pick this movie.

Note : Many media reports claim a September 25 release on ZEE5. However, neither ZEE5 nor the movie team has made an official announcement as of September 24.