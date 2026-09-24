The first poster of 'Raidas – Ek Vichar', a devotional drama on Sant Guru Ravidas, is out. The film, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, will see a nationwide search for its lead actor. The producers have a deep personal connection to the subject.

The first poster of 'Raidas – Ek Vichar', a devotional biographical drama inspired by the life, teachings and vision of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj. The film brings the 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' team together once again for a project rooted in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

'Raidas – Ek Vichar' will be made in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, with the makers aiming to take the story and philosophy of the revered saint to audiences across the country. The project also carries a deeply personal connection for its producers. Prakash Mahobiya is the Pradesh Sanrakshak of the Chhattisgarh Sarv Ravidas Samaj, while co-producer Sanjay Bundela serves as a Sambhagiya Adhyaksh of the Sarv Ravidas Samaj. Their association with the community, the makers say, makes the responsibility of bringing Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj’s life and teachings to the screen even more significant, as per a press release.

Nationwide Search for Lead Actor

While the film has been officially announced, its principal cast is yet to be locked. The makers are preparing to embark on an extensive nationwide search for the actor who will portray Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, with talent expected to be considered from different regions and film industries across India. Rather than choosing a face merely on the basis of stardom, the team says its priority will be finding an actor capable of bringing together the spiritual depth, simplicity, compassion and conviction associated with Sant Ravidas.

The Philosophy of Sant Ravidas

A major figure of the Bhakti tradition, Sant Ravidas is remembered for teachings centred on devotion, equality, human dignity and the rejection of discrimination based on caste and social hierarchy. His compositions also form part of the Guru Granth Sahib, underlining the enduring reach and influence of his spiritual thought. It is this philosophy that provides the foundation for Raidas – Ek Vichar.

In the first announcement poster, the makers, instead of revealing the face of its central character, depict the saint seated before a gathering of men and women in a village setting, with the rising sun forming the backdrop.

Producer's Vision and Personal Connection

Producer Prakash Mahobiya said the project holds an especially personal significance for him and the team. "After Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, we wanted our next film to once again emerge from India’s spiritual and cultural roots, but this time the connection is even more personal. Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj is a deeply revered saint of our samaaj, and being associated with the Chhattisgarh Sarv Ravidas Samaj makes the responsibility of telling his story even greater for me. At the same time, his message was never limited to one community. His thoughts on equality, dignity, devotion and humanity belong to everyone," he said, as per a press release.

He further added, “Raidas – Ek Vichar is our attempt to take that philosophy to a much wider generation through cinema. We want to make a film that our community can feel proud of, but at the same time it should be a story that every Indian can understand and connect with.”

On Casting the Lead Role

Speaking about the casting process, Mahobiya said the makers would not rush the decision of finding the actor who will portray Sant Ravidas. “Finding the right actor to portray Sant Ravidas Ji will be one of the most important decisions we make. We are not looking at the size of a star’s name alone. We are looking for someone who can embody the serenity, conviction, compassion and spiritual strength of the character. That is why we intend to undertake a nationwide search before locking our lead," he stated.

Co-Producer on Emotional and Social Responsibility

Co-producer Sanjay Bundela, who is also associated with the Sarv Ravidas Samaj as a divisional president, said the film carries both an emotional and social responsibility for the team. “Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj’s teachings have guided generations. For those of us who have grown up within the community and have worked closely with the samaaj, this is not just another film subject. There is an emotional responsibility attached to it. We want his life, struggles and message to reach people far beyond our own community and especially to connect with a younger generation," Bundela said.

Director's Approach: Philosophy as Protagonist

For director Abhishek Singh, the challenge lies in making a film in which the philosophy is as important as the biography. He explained, "For me, Raidas – Ek Vichar cannot simply be a conventional biopic where we move from one incident in a saint’s life to another. In many ways, the thought itself is a protagonist of the film. We want audiences to understand the world Sant Ravidas Ji lived in, the questions he raised and why his words continue to have relevance even centuries later.”

Singh added that the makers intend to create an immersive period world while ensuring that the storytelling remains accessible to contemporary audiences. “His life gives us tremendous emotional, philosophical and cinematic material, but it also places a responsibility upon us to remain sincere to the spirit of his teachings. The world of the film will be deeply rooted in its period, its people, music and spirituality. At the same time, the emotions have to connect with audiences today," he said.

Worldwide Release

'Raidas – Ek Vichar' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027. (ANI)