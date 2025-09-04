Image Credit : https://www.hotstar.com/in/home

A list of celebrities rumored to be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house is already making waves online. Several names are circulating, including Thanuja Gowda from the serial 'Mudda Mandaram,' Mukesh Gowda from 'Guppedantha Manasu,' and Tejaswini Gowda from 'Koyilamma.' It's also rumored that Sreshti Varma, who gained popularity after making allegations against Johnny Master, will be entering this season.

Other names on the list include Jabardasth Emmanuel, actor Harith Reddy, and singer Ramu Rathod, who went viral with the song 'Ranu Bombay Ki Ranu.' Additionally, there's also the talk that social media sensation Alekhya Chitti, known for her pickles business, will also be entering the house. Serial actor and Mega family acquaintance Bharani Kumar is also rumored to be joining this season.