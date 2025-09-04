- Home
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is back with Nagarjuna hosting another exciting edition. Here’s the full list of contestants, from celebrities to commoners, entering the house this year.
Bigg Boss 9 Fever Begins
The much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9' is set to premiere in just three days, on September 7th. With eight successful seasons behind it, the show is introducing a new concept, "Double House - Double Dose," to make this season even more unique and exciting. A rumored list of contestants for Bigg Boss 9 is currently circulating online. Let's take a look at the potential housemates.
Common People Selection - Agnipariksha
The Bigg Boss team has differently planned to make this season's reality show even more thrilling. Like previous seasons, common people will have the chance to participate alongside celebrities. This means ordinary folks will have the opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, only five common people will be selected through a process called 'Agnipariksha.'
Leaked Celebrity List
A list of celebrities rumored to be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house is already making waves online. Several names are circulating, including Thanuja Gowda from the serial 'Mudda Mandaram,' Mukesh Gowda from 'Guppedantha Manasu,' and Tejaswini Gowda from 'Koyilamma.' It's also rumored that Sreshti Varma, who gained popularity after making allegations against Johnny Master, will be entering this season.
Other names on the list include Jabardasth Emmanuel, actor Harith Reddy, and singer Ramu Rathod, who went viral with the song 'Ranu Bombay Ki Ranu.' Additionally, there's also the talk that social media sensation Alekhya Chitti, known for her pickles business, will also be entering the house. Serial actor and Mega family acquaintance Bharani Kumar is also rumored to be joining this season.
Glamour and Fun Package
This season of Bigg Boss Telugu promises a package of glamour and fun. To amp up the glamour quotient, the organizers plan to bring in former heroines. Names like Sanjana Galrani, who starred opposite Prabhas in 'Bujjigadu,' and Asha Saini, the Lux Papa fame from the film 'Narasimha Naidu,' are being considered. For the comedy track, 'Jayam' fame Suman Shetty's entry is also certain.
Common People Lineup
An interesting lineup of common people is also being discussed for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. Names like Priya Shetty, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Prashanth, Mask Man Harish, and Manish are currently trending online. However, it remains a suspense as to who will finally enter the house. We'll have to wait and see who makes the final cut.
Double House, Double Entertainment
The buzz is that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will bring double the entertainment. Glamour, comedy, controversies, and the entry of commoners are all set to make this season even more high-voltage. Discussions are already heating up on social media, with netizens predicting a lot of drama from this season's contestants.