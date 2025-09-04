Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is getting intense. Contestants are now resorting to physical altercations. A promo video shows a clash during the second captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19: Who got injured in the second captaincy task?

After Kunicka Sadanand's removal as captain, Bigg Boss 19 is set for its second captaincy task. The promo shows housemates racing to complete the task. Abhishek Bajaj pushes Mridul Tiwari, who falls and injures his mouth. Abhishek and Baseer Ali then clash, shouting at each other. Baseer reprimands Abhishek, who refuses to admit his mistake. An update reveals Baseer Ali as the new captain.

Kunicka Sadanand and Tanya Mittal's clash

A new promo shows a clash between Kunicka Sadanand and Tanya Mittal. Tanya accuses Kunicka of calling her a 'grass cutter' and enduring criticism from housemates because of it. A frustrated Kunicka asks Tanya to stay away if she feels she's too opinionated. Tanya retorts that she won't tolerate comments about her mother. Kunicka says she can't handle Tanya or her ego.

Bigg Boss 19 housemates discuss a love story

Another promo shows Zeeshan Qadri and Nagma discussing a budding romance between Baseer Ali and Farhana Bhatt. Baseer is seen flirting with Farhana. Zeeshan mentions a missed 'love story movie' from the night. Nagma observes Baseer bringing tea and coffee for Farhana, calling him Farhana's 'boy'. Baseer then comments on discussing Farhana's past and questioning her authenticity.