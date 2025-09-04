Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Actor Anumol Shares Her Life Story
As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 completes 30 days, Anumol opened up about her personal journey. She recalled her father’s tireless efforts in raising her and expressed how she now takes care of him in return.
Anumol Gets Emotional
Anumol starts her story by talking about her father, getting emotional as she speaks.
On Her Father Satheesh
"My dad's name is Satheesh. He's my everything. We lived in a thatched, cow dung-plastered house. Dad's first job was tapping, starting at 2 am."
Sustenance
"Realizing he had two daughters, Dad started a jaggery business. He'd get it from Tamil Nadu and sell it to shops. I'd often go with him."
Taking Care Of Family
"Now, I've stopped that business and take care of my parents. Dad never borrowed money. He never let us want for anything. I'm proud he's known by my name now."
First Job
"I'm from Cherappally, Aryanad. I entered the industry during college. My first acting gig paid Rs 1000. I exchanged it for Rs 10 notes and shared it."
TV Show Changed Things
"Many tried to push me out of the industry. A TV show changed things. People tried to bring me down. But I believe honesty prevails."