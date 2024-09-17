Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Nikki Tamboli's sensual pictures: Photos fans should not miss

    Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who gained popularity after participating in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" in 2020.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who gained popularity after participating in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" in 2020. While she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, she has also been involved in several controversies that have made headlines. Fight with Rahul Vaidya: Nikki Tamboli had a heated argument with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya on "Bigg Boss 14," which led to a physical altercation.

    article_image2

    Accusations of being fake: Co-contestant Rubina Dilaik accused Nikki of being fake and playing games to gain attention on the show. Alleged affair with Jaan Kumar Sanu: Nikki was rumored to be having an affair with Jaan Kumar Sanu, another contestant on "Bigg Boss 14," which led to speculation about their relationship. Tiff with Kashmera Shah: Nikki had a public spat with actress Kashmera Shah on social media, with Kashmera calling Nikki "insecure" and "jealous."

    article_image3

    Comments on Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Nikki made comments about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's personal life, which led to a backlash from fans and fellow contestants. Accusations of violating COVID-19 protocols: Nikki was criticized for violating COVID-19 protocols during a photoshoot, where she was seen without a mask. Feud with Arjun Bijlani: Nikki had a public disagreement with actor Arjun Bijlani on social media, with Arjun calling her "rude" and "unprofessional."

    article_image4

    Nikki Tamboli's controversies have made her a household name, but they have also raised questions about her professionalism and behavior. While controversy can sometimes boost an celebrity's career, it's essential for Nikki to strike a balance between her personal and professional life to maintain a positive public image.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Jigra's 'Chal Kudiye' released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women's strength RTM

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    Recent Stories

    Dozens of Hezbollah members wounded after their pagers explode in Lebanon; scary moment caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Dozens of Hezbollah members wounded after pagers explode in Lebanon; scary moment caught on camera | WATCH

    Chhattisgarh HORROR! Teacher thrashed, strangled by Maoists after being kidnapped, forced before 'Jan Adalat' shk

    Chhattisgarh HORROR! Teacher thrashed, strangled by Maoists after being kidnapped, forced before 'Jan Adalat'

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman Khan's show gcw

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman's show

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman Khan's show gcw

    Bigg Boss 18: List of contestants who may be part of Salman's show

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH) shk

    Viral video shows Bangladeshi men poking fun, infiltrating into India, sparks border security concern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon