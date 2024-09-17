Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Nikki Tamboli's sensual pictures: Photos fans should not miss

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who gained popularity after participating in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" in 2020.

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who gained popularity after participating in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" in 2020. While she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, she has also been involved in several controversies that have made headlines. Fight with Rahul Vaidya: Nikki Tamboli had a heated argument with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya on "Bigg Boss 14," which led to a physical altercation.

Accusations of being fake: Co-contestant Rubina Dilaik accused Nikki of being fake and playing games to gain attention on the show. Alleged affair with Jaan Kumar Sanu: Nikki was rumored to be having an affair with Jaan Kumar Sanu, another contestant on "Bigg Boss 14," which led to speculation about their relationship. Tiff with Kashmera Shah: Nikki had a public spat with actress Kashmera Shah on social media, with Kashmera calling Nikki "insecure" and "jealous."

Comments on Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Nikki made comments about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's personal life, which led to a backlash from fans and fellow contestants. Accusations of violating COVID-19 protocols: Nikki was criticized for violating COVID-19 protocols during a photoshoot, where she was seen without a mask. Feud with Arjun Bijlani: Nikki had a public disagreement with actor Arjun Bijlani on social media, with Arjun calling her "rude" and "unprofessional."

Nikki Tamboli's controversies have made her a household name, but they have also raised questions about her professionalism and behavior. While controversy can sometimes boost an celebrity's career, it's essential for Nikki to strike a balance between her personal and professional life to maintain a positive public image.

