Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Who is Aparna Mulberry? Born in America, lives in Kerala

Meet Aparna Mulberry who is married to Amritha Sri, who lives in France and is also learning Malayalam to watch the show.

The fourth season of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam debuted on Sunday, March 27, hosted by superstar Mohanlal. The show introduced the public to 16 candidates, including Blesslee, Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, Kutty Akhil, and Aparna Mulberry.



The previous season was premiered in February of last year. But, the season abruptly cancelled in the middle due to a problem caused by the second wave of Covid infections.

The Bigg Boss home in Chennai was evicted, and the premises was later shut by local officials, who also fined the showrunners Rs 1 100,000 for breaking safety norms.



When things were finally under control in August of last year, the showrunners chose a winner based on the public vote. And the winner was proclaimed live at an event. Manikuttan, a previous season contestant, was crowned the champion.



Aparna Mulberry, who has travelled over from France to be a part of Bigg Boss season 4, is one of the competitors. Her Malayalam fluency will give native Malayalam speakers a run for their money. Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal